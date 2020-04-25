Boston Uprising part ways with assistant coach iLka

Fans and players are sad to see the experienced coach step back from his position.

Boston Uprising has said goodbye to assistant coach Ilias “iLka” Kaskanetas, who will be stepping away from competitive Overwatch coaching, the team announced today.

ILka joined the Uprising during the recent offseason and had previous experience as a player and coach. He was a support player beginning in 2016 through 2018 and represented Team Greece in the 2016 World Cup. He later switched to coaching and worked with several teams such as Winstrike, One.Point, Atlanta Academy, and Angry Titans before eventually joining the Uprising as an assistant coach.

Assistant coach @iLka_ow is taking a hiatus from competitive Overwatch coaching.



We wish him the best in his future and are thankful for his coaching insight this season.



📰: https://t.co/lnMZ6wPmSJ

President of Gaming for the Uprising Chris “HuK” Loranger expressed his support of iLka’s future endeavors and said the organization is disappointed to see him step away from his coaching position.

“We would like to thank iLka for his coaching insight this season,” HuK said. “While we are sad to see him step away from Overwatch at this time, we wish him the best in his future.”

Ilka also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn and grow as an assistant coach for the Uprising.

“I am very grateful for this season with Boston, and I learned a lot through both the good and rough times,” iLka said. “It was a very hard decision, but ultimately I know it’s for the best. I will miss everyone and wish them all a good rest of the season. It was a pleasure working with the team.”

Uprising fans can watch the team compete against the Florida Mayhem on Sunday, April 26.