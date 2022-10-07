The launch of Overwatch 2 has been messy, to say the least.

Blizzard Entertainment’s team-based FPS sequel kicked off with a dud on Oct. 4, as players were met with extended server queues, missing skins, and the inability to access the game at all for some.

The problems persisted for the next two days. The players who were able to access the game had to wait in queues of 10,000 or more, sometimes taking well over an hour to even see the main menu. And several others still were unable to play at all.

On Oct. 6, Blizzard made the difficult but necessary decision to pull the servers offline completely to try and fix the game’s numerous issues. Here’s where things stand now.

Are the Overwatch 2 servers fixed?

After an extended period of downtime on the evening of Oct. 6, the Overwatch 2 servers returned and players attempting to log in to the game were no longer met with a server queue. The situation is still fluid, but it appears that the queue problem may have been solved.

The downtime lasted just over three hours, and then Blizzard announced on Twitter that the planned outage was over and the servers were back online.

Our planned downtime is now over and #Overwatch2 servers are back online.



Thank you all for your patience. — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 7, 2022

For now, it seems like the large bulk of the server problems are behind Blizzard and OW2 fans everywhere, and the games can commence. Other persisting issues like problems for players who merged their console accounts to Battle.net are still on the docket.

The opening weekend for OW2 will be an interesting one to see if any other server problems crop up as more players look to try out the free-to-play title for the first time or return to the franchise after a hiatus in OW1.

Hopefully, Blizzard will hone in on the rest of the problems over the next few days so that players can enjoy the game and the devs themselves can enjoy some well-earned rest.