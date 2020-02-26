An Overwatch streamer modded a Power Glove to play as Sombra—and it’s ridiculous

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Gamers are truly amazing sometimes, using their ingenuity to create crazy scenarios and usages for otherwise useless items in creative ways.

When it comes to useless gaming peripherals, the Power Glove, which was a legendary failure for the Nintendo Entertainment System, is right at the top of the list. It was introduced in 1989 and then swiftly discontinued a year later due to its difficulty in use.

But that didn’t stop YouTuber and streamer SuperLouis64 from modding one to use in a fun way in Overwatch. He took a Power Glove and modded it to play Sombra with full functionality.

Sombra gameplay is fully functional with the Power Glove, but it doesn’t look like SuperLouis64 will be recommending anyone to head into ranked matches with it any time soon.

The Power Glove is used to hack enemies with a typing hand motion. A hand wave triggers her stealth mode while clenching the fist shoots her gun and buttons on the glove are used both for her Translocator and Ultimate ability.

Moving with Sombra is done on a keyboard, so it’s still a two-handed game. But that doesn’t make it any easier or worth doing. Still, this is an impressive creation by SuperLouis64 and more useful than anything Nintendo did with the Power Glove last century.