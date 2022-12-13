All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 game modes, explained

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Overwatch fans. The Winter Wonderland seasonal event has returned for 2022 and for the first time in the Overwatch 2 era. The yearly event features special event rewards and challenges, requiring players to play four fun and frozen holiday modes.

Players can access the Winter Wonderland 2022 game modes through the Arcade menu under Winter Brawls and view the challenges in the event tab of the Challenges page under the battle pass. Players will be able to earn up to 12,000 XP points toward their seasonal progress, plus a handful of sprays, a unique Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin, and a weapon charm.

Looking to learn a bit before jumping headfirst into the frozen festivities? Here’s a detailed look at all four of the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2022 game modes.

Snowball Deathmatch

Image via Blizzard

Snowball Deathmatch is a classic Winter Wonderland mode, where eight Meis do battle with each other in a vicious snowball fight. In this free-for-all fight, you only have three shots, but you can reload at snowball piles.

The first player to earn 15 eliminations wins.

Mei’s Snowball Offensive

Mei’s Snowball Offensive is a team-oriented version of the Snowball Deathmatch. It’s a five-vs-five battle but with one twist: you only have one shot before you have to reload at a snowball pile.

The first to three rounds wins.

Yeti Hunter

Image via Blizzard

Yeti Hunter is like a five-vs-one raid boss battle, pitting five Mei players against a single Yeti (winter Winston). The Meis can set traps and freeze the Yeti, but if he steals and eats four pieces of meat from the market, he will go into a nearly unstoppable frenzy.

Freezethaw Elimination

Freezethaw Elimination is Overwatch 2’s take on freeze tag, pitting teams of four against each other in an elimination-style team deathmatch with a twist. Players are frozen when they are eliminated but can be thawed out by teammates.

The first to win three rounds wins.