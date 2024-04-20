How to get Silver in No Rest for the Wicked

Silver is one of the harder forms of currency to come across in No Rest for the Wicked.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of ways to pay for tools and services in the game, but Silver is much less abundant than its copper predecessor. It is used for heftier tools, better upgrades, and planning your next building.

Silver is harder to find than simply stumbling across it in the grass or on a random fallen enemy, and it will require much more deliberate work to earn as you try to survive and thrive in the dark and dangerous lands of Isola Sacra. The rewards are, however, worth the sacrifice as you fell man and beast alike for these shiny treasures, especially with so much planned in the future.

Here are the best ways to get Silver in No Rest for the Wicked.

Earning Silver in No Rest for the Wicked, explained

Challenges and Bounties

From slaying crabs to fighting bosses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only a few different ways that you can earn Silver in No Rest for the Wicked, but they will need a bit of your time. One of the only surefire ways to gain Silver is by completing different Challenges and Bounties given by Randolph in Sacrament. He can be found next to the Cerim Whisper within the city walls and will offer you different tasks for different amounts of Silver and Bronze.

These tasks will range in difficulty, ranging from exterminating crabs in Mariner’s Keep to finding and killing a dangerous foe and his gang. Easier tasks will only give you a small amount of Silver, but the tougher asks will net you a good amount of Silver to take home for your use.

Selling items



Weapons for the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also certain weapons, tools, and items that will fetch you a pretty penny at the various vendors in the game. The weaker base weapons won’t grab you much, but stronger weaponry and tools can call for a few Silver coins if you’re lucky. Just note that this isn’t the most efficient way to earn the currency and it should be used as a last resort when compared to Challenges and Bounties.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more