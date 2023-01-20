Fire Emblem Engage is Nintendo’s latest major title, bringing players back into its fantasy universe and strategy RPG elements, four years after the release of Three Houses, the last entry in the series.

As always with the biggest Nintendo games, players can buy Amiibo figures to get bonuses in the game, as well as collector’s items. What advantages precisely do you get in the latest Fire Emblem title, though? Here is how Amiibo are featured in Fire Emblem Engage and the bonuses they offer.

What’s the use of Amiibo in Fire Emblem Engage?

In Fire Emblem Engage, Amiibo offer one Fashion ticket and one Music ticket in the game. Up to five different Amiibo can be used a day. Those tickets can be used to customize your characters and music choice.

The funny thing is that you can also use Amiibo from other licenses in the game. If you scan figures from Street Fighter or Smash Bros., for example, you’ll still get a few low-rarity items. It’s not much, but it is a nice touch nevertheless.

To use those in the game, go to the Somniel Base, and then the amiibo Gazebo. By interacting with it, the connection will be established, and your amiibo will be scanned. If you have yet to unlock the Somniel Base, simply progress further through the main quests and you’ll access it at one point.