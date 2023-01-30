Rumored Kirby box art hints at extra chapter for upcoming remaster

A supposed surprise for fans of the Kirby franchise might have just been spoiled due to leaked box art.

With the release of the Nintendo Switch remaster for the Wii title Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe taking place next month, there is no wonder that some details for the game could emerge as early as now. This includes the information shown on the rumored box art for the game posted by user Sad_Bat1933 on Reddit that pertains to the game’s content.

The box art revealed what could be a new game mode in Return to Dreamland Deluxe called the Magolor Epilogue. Magolor is one of the game’s main characters, specifically the main antagonist. And having an epilogue chapter dedicated to him definitely makes sense. But Nintendo is still yet to confirm if this is true. The source of the image also is not provided by the user.

Other leaked box arts for Nintendo games have emerged recently, though. This includes the cover art for the upcoming entry in the Zelda franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The same leak also showed the rumored special edition of the OLED Nintendo Switch console with a design pattern that fits the aesthetic and visuals of the game. And the same goes for the leaks of Return to Dreamland Deluxe: Nintendo has been quiet about them.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland was first released in 2011 for the now-discontinued Nintendo Wii. And after more than a decade, it is finally coming home to the latest Nintendo console as Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe next month.