How to Open the Bunker in Pikmin 4

Hero’s Hideaway in Pikmin 4 is where a lot of players hit a roadblock, with progress locked away within a bunker. This Bunker requires a specific code to unlock and if you don’t know where to look or what to find, you could be here for hours.

The code itself is locked behind a collection task that will take you across the level to find three playing cards. You will then need to get your Pikmin to return these cards to your base camp to get the number for the code.

Hero’s Hideaway combination code in Pikmin 4

Our combination code was Hearts 7, Diamond 9, Clubs 6. We don’t know if that is the same for everyone, but if you want to try it and see if it works without having to collect the three cards then please do so. Chances are though it might be different for everyone, or you need to collect the cards first for it to work.

Hero’s Hideaway Bunker Combination Code Solution in Pikmin 4

Card 1 Location

To the first card! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first card can be found right near the bunker. Jump down and you’ll see an electric platform that’ll take you higher up the map. From there, head right as soon as you are up the top and you’ll find a zip wire you can skid across. The first card will be right at the end of that zip wire for you to collect.

Card 2 Location

The simple card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second of the cards is the easiest to get and is located right by the starting area you land when you enter the area for the first time.

You’ll come across a noticeboard with a card stuck in it with a dart. Use Oatchi’s charge ability to knock both the dart and card up and get your second hint.

Card 3 Location

The annoying one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final card is a bit more tricky to get to and can be found in the northern area.

For this, you first went to head towards the eastern wall where you will come across a box that can be pushed with 10 Pikmin. This will reveal a hole that you and your Pikmin can go to.

You’ll then be transported to a zip wire you need to get on. You’ll land on top of the huge table and can hit a button to let your dog companion come up and reach you as he couldn’t fit in the hole previously. After dispatching some enemies, you will notice two fans. By hitting the switches at the right time, you will be able to cross over to the most northerly point where the final card remains.

And with that, you should have the combination.

