Nintendo surprises Metroid fans with the release of a remastered classic￼

Metroid Prime was first launched on the GameCube in 2002 as part of a franchise that cemented the main character Samus Aran as a Nintendo mascot. In the many years since that release, the franchise has continued to launch games for a range of Nintendo consoles. Now, the first game in the series to get 3D graphics has received a remake that dropped today.

In the trailer during the Nintendo Direct on Feb. 8, the company announced Metroid Prime Remastered through an extensive trailer. It shows the updated visuals as well as systems that have been improved to make the game easier for players. What came as the biggest surprise is that the digital version of the game launched today, with physical versions expected to be available in the next few weeks.

Those watching the Direct seem to be approving of this remake of one of the classic Metroid games, with it seeming like a faithful remake. Multiple comments across social media show appreciation for the music recreation and request that Nintendo also remaster the next two Metroid Prime games as well.

In a video accompanying the trailer, the presenter discussed the updated controls for the remaster on the Nintendo Switch. Samus will have new visors in this updated version of the game that will help show the objective and give more information about different creatures in the game. This is likely to make exploring the world of Tallon IV more interesting.

Players can find the game now on the Nintendo eShop for around $40. This is a discount compared to most major Nintendo releases, allowing more players access to this gaming classic.