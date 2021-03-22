ZywOo’s streaming setup for CS:GO: Mouse, keyboard, and more

Photo via ESL Vaxee Zygen NP-01 Glossy Edition – Image via Vaxee Corsair MM200 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Corsair Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – Image via Corsair Corsair Void Pro RGB USB 7.1 Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Graphics Card – Image via NVIDIA Intel Core i9 9900K – Image via Intel

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut is a professional CS:GO player from France.

Though he appeared out of nowhere, it didn’t take too long for Team Vitality to recruit ZywOo. Following ZywOo’s recruitment, the team looked completely different at DreamHack Open Atlanta 2018. The addition of ZywOo was just what the squad needed to right the ship, with the French player going on to become the best player in the world in 2019.

While ZywOo owes most of his success to countless hours spent mastering every aspect of CS:GO, his peripherals allow him to perform at the most optimal conditions. ZywOo’s setup plays a vital role in his performance whether he’s scrimming with his team or streaming.

Here is ZywOo’s streaming setup for CS:GO.

Mouse

Vaxee Zygen NP-01 Glossy Edition

Vaxee Zygen NP-01 Glossy Edition – Image via Vaxee Vaxee Zygen NP-01 Glossy Edition – Image via Vaxee

Without a decent gaming mouse, you may risk staying one step behind your competition. High-end gaming mice decrease the overall time it takes for your actions to register. Considering pulling the trigger and securing a frag depends on your mouse, you won’t want to take any chances.

ZywOo uses a Vaxee Zygen NP-01. Though the brand may sound unfamiliar, Zygen was founded by Japanese Counter-Strike legend Junya “noppo” Taniguchi. The Vaxee NP-01 features similar ergonomics to some of the market’s most well-known mice, like SteelSeries’ Rival 310.

Zygen acknowledges that mouse feet degrade over time, causing inconsistent feel and performance. The NP-01 comes with an extra pair of skates that increase its lifespan and practicality.

Mouse pad

Corsair MM200 Pro

Corsair MM200 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Corsair Corsair MM200 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad – Image via Corsair

Most professional CS:GO players prefer lower sensitivity values for a more stable aim. While a lower sensitivity makes it easier to track enemies as they move, it makes performing flick shots more difficult. ZywOo and many others prefer large mouse pads, giving them more gliding real estate to make up for the sensitivity loss.

ZywOo uses a Corsair MM200 Pro mouse pad, sized at 450 by 400 millimeters. The mouse pad has a micro-weave textile surface that ensures smooth gliding, and it’s also spill-proof. Even if you don’t eat or consume soft drinks around your gaming computer, it’s always good to err on the side of caution.

Keyboard

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – Image via Corsair Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – Image via Corsair

You may use your mouse to click on heads, but you can only get to that point with your keyboard’s assistance. A mechanical gaming keyboard that decreases your overall response time is always a smart step to take if you’re looking to play games competitively.

ZywOo uses a Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE, a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Speed switches. Most gaming keyboards tailored toward FPS players usually feature Cherry MX Red switches. The main difference between Speed and Red switches is that Speeds feature a shorter travel distance. This means that Speed switches actuate faster than Reds, a perfect choice for ZywOo and his lightning-fast reflexes.

Headset

Corsair Void RGB Elite

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset – Image via Corsair

Having a decent headset is especially important for FPS players. Being able to distinguish the direction of audio cues is crucial to outplaying your opponents. Most gaming headsets also feature decent microphones, which makes it easier to communicate with your team.

ZywOo uses a Corsair Void RGB Elite wireless gaming headset. While wireless peripherals were disregarded in the past due to their higher response times, they’ve advanced enough to be on par with their wired rivals. This headset allows ZywOo to detect his enemies’ position on the map based on footsteps or gunshots.

Monitors

BenQ Zowie XL2546

BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie BenQ Zowie XL2546S Gaming Monitor – Image via BenQ Zowie

Gaming is a hobby that puts almost all of your senses to work, but you can’t click on what you can’t see. High-refresh-rate monitors are an excellent way to get a competitive edge. Compared to regular 60Hz monitors, high refresh rate models update the image on your screen considerably faster. This means that in the right conditions, you’ll see your opponent quicker than they see you, even if it’s just a few milliseconds.

ZywOo uses a 240Hz BenQ Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor. Sized at 24.5 inches, the XL2546 also features DyAc, a neat feature that reduces motion blur. There will always be some degree of motion blur, even if you turn off the feature from a game’s settings. DyAc aims to eliminate this issue entirely.

Graphics card

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Graphics Card – Image via NVIDIA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI Graphics Card – Image via NVIDIA

Getting a high refresh rate monitor without a powerful GPU to sustain high frame rates is less than ideal. There’s little point in going all out on a monitor if your GPU can’t keep up.

ZywOo uses an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI, a GPU powerful enough to run CS:GO above 240fps. While a graphics card like this looks like overkill to a more casual gamer, going for high-end models allows professional players to stream without any major performance losses.

Processor

Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel Core i9 9900K – Image via Intel Intel Core i9 9900K – Image via Intel

CPUs are just as important as GPUs in determining how smooth you can run a game. A decent CPU improves your gaming experience by a wide margin if you’re playing a CPU-intensive title and streaming simultaneously.

ZywOo uses an Intel Core i9-9900K, an eight-core processor. Intel’s i9-9900K features a base frequency of 3.60GHz. The CPU can boosts up to 5.00GHz when needed.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.