Z League hosts $75,000 CoD Warzone event open to all skill levels

Written in partnership with Z League.

For those looking to test their mettle in Call of Duty: Warzone, look no further than Z League. Z League is a skill-based matchmaking-focused gaming tournament organizer that hosts events in multiple games, including Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, and of course CoD: Warzone.

Z League is hosting its third Z Series with the biggest prize pool thus far, $75,000. Z Series is a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament with daily qualifiers running from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9. The format is Resurgence Duos. In addition to qualifiers for the finals being held daily, Z League will be putting on two mini-series on the way there with $5,000 up for grabs. By qualifying for the finals on Sept. 10, you’ll have a chance to snag a piece of the massive $70,000 prize.

While playing in Z League tournaments, all of your tournament pools will be matchmade based on your own rating to make them as fair as possible. Your opponents will be as skillful at the game as you are, whether you are a casual looking to compete for fun or a hardcore grinder trying to get as good as possible.

Even if you aren’t the best player out there, Z League ensures that you’ll feel like you’re playing in a balanced contest. Anyone has a chance at winning their respective lobbies and feel the rush of competition while doing so, no matter their skill level. And with multiple tournaments happening every day, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to come out on top.

Additionally, signing up for Z League gives you access to special promos. Their refer-a-friend program allows you to earn bonuses when your referrals play in a Z League qualifier. These bonuses include discount codes and free entries into paid qualifiers. Entries can also be won in a variety of giveaways hosted on Z League’s social media, such as Twitter and Discord.

If you want to participate in Call of Duty: Warzone in a competitive format, sign up for Z League now. The $75,000 prize pool event begins shortly. Try your hand at the daily qualifiers with the goal of reaching the finals or sign up for one of the mini-series to get some dress rehearsal in. You could be the next winner.