Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will include expansive tutorials, care lore in Solo Mode

More details about the lore and other solo features have been shared.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a new digital platform that will allow users to play the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game entirely online in multiple formats, and in a way, that will be used in competitive circuits, such as the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship series.

While the digital simulator will have a heavy focus on competitive TCG and OCG play, however, there will be a fleshed-out single-player mode that is going to teach players the ins and outs of Yu-Gi-Oh! and craft a narrative around some of the featured cards.

In a new overview video posted to the official Yu-Gi-Oh! YouTube channel, TGS Anime goes over exactly what will be featured in Solo Mode when Master Duel launches.

To start, players will be given multiple tutorials that are geared to help new and returning players get back into the swing of playing Yu-Gi-Oh! The specifics of Solo Mode are still a bit vague, but for now, we know that once the main tutorial is completed, the game will introduce players to different deck types that focus on various styles of play.

In each of these scenarios, players will learn how to play using a specific deck, while also discovering lore and background stories for cards, archetypes, and how they fit into the larger Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. That latter detail is something fans are very excited about, as this will be a return to storylines like Hidden Arsenal and Duel Terminal.

Another detailed video giving a brief overview of the deck-building tools in Master Duel will be released on Jan. 8.

Outside of a few streams and sporadic info drops, Konami has kept news about Master Duel close to the chest, only recently confirming that the game will launch at some point in Winter 2021—likely pointing to a February or March 2022 release to close out that timeframe. Master Duel will be a free-to-play title featuring over 10,000 cards, with a release planned for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and “many other platforms.”