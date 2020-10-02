YouTube Gaming organizes live charity events for Fall Guys season 2 and FIFA 21

YouTube is hosting two live charity tournaments next week featuring Fall Guys season two and FIFA 21, the platform announced today. Both events will see gaming creators compete to raise money and awareness for different charities.

The YouTube Gaming FIFA 21 Creator Tournament will be the first event, taking place on Oct. 8 at 6pm CT. It’ll be live on the YouTube channels of each creator participating in the event, including Sesegel, Vinsky, PMTV, Nirkiop, and many others.

The tournament will feature content creators playing in duos and competing against random teams for two hours to support the DKMS charity organization. DKMS is an international non-profit organization in the fight against blood cancer. Through partnering with YouTube, the tournament will “help drive awareness and DNA samples for their database.”

Each player will gather individual points for wins and goals. Players will be ranked based on individual scores on the leaderboard for round two, the knockout round. The winner will take home the YouTube FIFA 21 creator trophy.

The Fall Guys event will go live on Friday, Oct. 9, at 1pm CT. It’ll feature creators like AyChristine, CouRage, ItsFunneh, JeromeASF, Jazzyguns, KreekCraft, Logdotzip, and others.

This two-hour event will debut the game’s medieval season two content, including new costumes, emotes, and levels. The creators will compete in teams of two and accumulate points over a set number of matches for a shot at the grand finals, where the top two teams will square off to see who takes the crown and charity donation.

The winners of the tournament will receive a $100,000 donation to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), as well as a custom YouTube Gaming Fall Guys crown. The tournament will be streamed on the official Fall Guys YouTube channel.