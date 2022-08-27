YouTube: Game On features new Minecraft mode Dynamite Dodgeball, and a tribute to Technoblade

The YouTube: Game On event is currently ongoing, featuring several of the biggest names on the video and streaming platform across many games and genres. One of the most star-studded presentations on the bill was the new Minecraft mode made for the event by Noxcrew, Dynamite Dodgeball.

The game starred several of the biggest content creators in any game, with people like Dream, TommyInnit, Jacksepticeye, GeorgeNotFound, and more all participating in the new mode. The event also included a tribute to one other major Minecraft content creator: Technoblade.

https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxiygDp6W0xJIwKVl093Kp1V8gImEJ-O1r

The new mode featured two teams squaring off with each other, both on destructible platforms, while the two teams threw TNT at each other, simultaneously trying to destroy the other team’s platforms and knocking them into the lava below while they attempted to stay on their shrinking platform. The game was eventually won by FuzeIII, whose reward was a throne from which he got to throw TNT at all the other participants in the Dynamite Dodgeball exhibition, blowing them all to smithereens.

At the end of the exhibition, however, there was an extra animation included a pig emerging from a pile of crowns before flipping one of the crowns onto its head and trotting off the platform. The crowned pig is a well-known reference to Technoblade, the Minecraft creator who passed away earlier this year after a short battle with cancer.

This is not the first Minecraft tribute to Technoblade, as the game’s developers put another crowned pig in the splash art of the game’s launcher. But it’s yet another example that while he may be gone, Technoblade will never be forgotten. In an event featuring the biggest creators in Minecraft, Technoblade still loomed the largest.