Yordle portal not found error in League of Legends: Wild Rift explained

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s full launch isn’t coming soon, but the game’s been available for select regions as a way of beta testing. This closed beta period will help Riot iron out all the major bugs before the developer decides to let the rest of the world join in on the fun.

While players who aren’t in the closed beta may be feeling down about their luck, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Beta invitees are currently playing to help Riot detect bugs and there’s one error that’s been preventing some from even logging into the game.

The “Yordle portal not found. Please contact player support 10093’ error while logging in via Google Play account” error usually appears when players try to log into the game and it instantly kicks them off to their home screen. The cute wordplay used at the beginning of the error may make it look a bit confusing, but it’s nothing major and it isn’t related to Wild Rift at all.

How can you fix the “Yordle portal not found” error in League of Legends: Wild Rift?

This error usually gets triggered when you’re trying to log in with a Google account that’s not been invited to Wild Rift’s closed beta. If you were able to log in before, chances are you may have two Google accounts logged in on your phone and the game may be picking up the one that isn’t a part of the beta.

Check to make sure you’re still connected to the Google Play Store with your email that was invited to the beta.

Remove other Google accounts on your phone through Settings > Accounts and Sync > Google, if there are any.

If the error still persists, uninstall Wild Rift, and re-download it with your account that has beta access.

Double-check Settings > Accounts and Sync > Google to see if you still have a single account tied to your phone before launching Wild Rift for the first time.

The fix above should let you get back into Wild Rift. In any case where you still get the “Yordle portal not found” error, we recommend contacting Riot’s support center since the issue may have something on that end after you’ve ruled out your Google account messing up your login process.