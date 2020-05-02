Yoodo Gank extend lead on day 2 of PMPL SEA Finals S1

The second day of the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia (SEA) finals wrapped up today. Yoodo Gank, who lead with just two points at the end of the first day, extended that lead today. With 177 points, the team is now 24 points clear of the second-placed RRQ Athena.

Defending champions RRQ Athena failed to reach the top of the rankings table on day two after trailing by two points in the previous day. The team started the day with a chicken dinner on Erangel, which turned out to be their only top-five performance of the day. The team currently sits at 153 points.

Related: Yoodo Gank lead after first day of PMPL SEA Finals season one

Kings of Gamers Club is currently placed third on the leaderboards. The squad is tied in points with Team Secret. Due to a higher number of chicken dinners, Kings of Gamers Club is placed higher than Team Secret in the leaderboards.

Here are the overall rankings after day two of the PMPL SEA Finals S1:

The PMPL SEA Finals S1 will continue with its final day tomorrow. Five more matches are scheduled to take place on day three. The winner will walk away with $30,000 of the $150,000 prize pool. The top teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.