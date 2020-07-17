XQc’s streaming setup: Mouse, headset, keyboard, and more

Former Overwatch League player xQc might not be competing in esports at a professional level anymore, but as one of the most-watched content creators on Twitch, he needs the best equipment possible to entertain his audience that typically averages more than 30,000 viewers.

In the past, xQc’s messy desk and caseless PC setup have drawn cringes and cries from many. But as he’s developed into one of Twitch’s top streamers, he’s slowly managed to keep things together enough to have some gear that just about anyone would want.

Here’s a list of some of the main components that make up xQc’s streaming setup.

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

The G Pro Wireless was designed by Logitech with the help of a large sample of pro esports players, with shape and weight being key focuses. The mouse features one-millisecond wireless speeds and a “HERO 16K” sensor.

Additionally, the G Pro has a pair of extra bindable buttons on each side of it to help players get the most out of their mouse. In all, the mouse has seven different bindable buttons, including the scroll wheel that can be clicked down.

Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow Ultimate

Razer’s Blackwidow keyboard is one of the most iconic mechanical keyboards in the industry. But with programmable backlit keys, anyone can make their device unique to any given PC setup.

In addition, there are a handful of different variations of the keyboard available, including one made specifically for esports without a number pad on the right side. Meanwhile, the Razer keyboards also come with key switch options that allow players to pick between clicky mechanical switches or more silent ones.

Headset: Hyper X Cloud

While xQc has been known to use a Sennheiser HD559 headset, he’s currently rocking the Hyper X Cloud. With a closed cup design, the headset has passive noise cancellation to let players hear in-game sounds and voice communications.

The headset is TeamSpeak and Discord certified, as well as being compatible with PC, current consoles, Mac, mobile, and VR. So no matter what you’re doing or where you’re doing it, you can use it.

Monitor: Republic of Gamers SWIFT PG258Q

Playing as many first-person shooter games as xQc does, he needs to have a monitor that gives him as much detail as possible and can refresh fast enough for him to click heads.

With a 240hz refresh rate on his ROG monitor, xQc has no excuses outside of personal error when his shots don’t land. Meanwhile, the monitor’s 1080p 25-inch display is large and strong enough to show xQc just about anything he needs to see whether he’s gaming or watching random videos with his viewers.

GPU: EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 TI

It almost feels like the 2080 series of GPU cards just came out. But for streamers, the piece of hardware, while just more than a year old, is a staple.

XQc’s EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 TI is one of the pieces of equipment that most top streamers have in common with one another. But don’t let that fool you. They’re paying for the premium, top-of-the-line product and it’s because they need it.

CPU: Intel i9-9900K

Similar to the 2080 graphics cards, the i9-9900K is the newest CPU you can get from Intel. But for streamers, having the latest equipment is seen as a necessity.

If you’re playing on a budget, it probably wouldn’t hurt you to pick a downgraded CPU from Intel’s lineup. But if you have the cash, you won’t regret having the 16M Cache and up to 5.00 GHz that the i9-9900K offers.

Microphone: Shure SM7B

Shure is one of the most well-known audio production manufacturers in the world. So it’s not surprising that one of Twitch’s top content creators would choose the brand’s premier broadcast and recording microphone.

Though the SM7B will cost you a pretty penny, it’s one of the more durable products on the market. And it’s not like a GPU or CPU that will be replaced within a couple of years when a newer model comes out. This cardioid dynamic mic will likely last you for a while.