XQc tries to calm down a Call of Duty lobby

Call of Duty has often been known for its offensive game lobby banter, but popular Twitch streamer xQc figured he could intervene during a recent stream.

Upon joining a game of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, two players were immediately trading insults with one another. This inspired xQc to attempt to reason with the pair and try to calm them down.

After he was able to get them to stop speaking so he could say his piece, xQc attempted to give the players a reality check.

“Guys, it’s 3am on a fucking Monday, you guys are on playing Call of Duty talking shit,” xQc said.

But before he could finish his sentence, he immediately became the target of one of the players who proceeded to criticize xQc’s content, among a slew of other insults.

XQc was surprised by the aggressiveness of the player and asked that he bring that same energy to the game instead of on the mic.

Later in the match, the player came to the realization that it was xQc he was flaming, and after asking, he was immediately blocked by the streamer.

After the stream convinced xQc he had blocked the wrong person, he unblocked the player and the pair continued to engage in an aggressive verbal trade throughout the game.