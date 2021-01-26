XQc elaborates on why he no longer streams Overwatch

XQc is one of the largest content creators on Twitch and has seen exponential growth over the past few years thanks to his personality and variety streaming.

When xQc started to gain popularity in his streaming career, however, he was a professional Overwatch player who even competed in the 2017 World Cup. Despite this, xQc hasn’t streamed the game in some time, instead choosing to play a variety of different titles.

During a recent stream, a viewer asked xQc why he no longer streams Overwatch and the streamer elaborated on his issue with playing the game.

“The problem that I have with the game is that it’s almost like the stream, whenever I stream the game, it’s almost like the stream becomes a marketplace for attention,” xQc said. “Every game it’s like people come in on my team and everybody just fishes for attention on my team and on the enemy team and I can’t even play the game properly. It’s just not fun for me dude, I can’t even play the actual game. It’s not competitive. Why even bother playing a competitive game all in when it’s not competitive?”

Stream snipers have been a real problem for xQc on his stream for a while. Sometimes, they provide some of the most entertaining moments from the stream, but others are just a nuisance for xQc when he’s trying to play games.

It’s unclear if xQc will ever return to play Overwatch on his stream, but his professional career came to an end in 2019.