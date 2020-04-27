XENON win PUBG Mobile Street Challenge to qualify for World League

The PUBG Mobile Street Challenge finals were held from April 24 to 26. Sixteen teams made it to the finals through two seasons of the Street Challenge and were battling for a share of the $57,454 prize pool and a spot at the World League. The Street Challenge is South Korea’s highest competition for PUBG Mobile.

The teams played 14 matches across the three days to decide the final rankings. These are as follows:

First: XENON

Second: Team Square

Third: REJECT Korea

Fourth: ArCRESTART

Fifth: NonStop

Sixth: GC Busan

Seventh: Ace Skill Arsenal KOREA

Eighth: 4InQGaming

Ninth: EGC Shift

XENON, who came in the first place, has qualified for the spring split of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East.

The PMWL Spring 2020 will be the first global league event for the game. It has been divided into two divisions, West and East. The PMWL Spring is supposed to be held in the coming months. The COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the schedule, however.