Xbox Game Pass engagement doubled in November compared to last year

Xbox Game Pass engagement more than doubled last month compared to November 2019, Microsoft announced today.

New console owners took advantage of one of gaming’s best deals with Game Pass, grabbing access to dozens of free games that come included with the subscription service.

Image via Xbox

Xbox Series X|S owners played included games such as Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Rainbow Six: Siege, Tetris Effect Connected, Doom Eternal, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order with EA Play on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For $15 a month, players get access to a huge library of games, Xbox Live, and some titles playable on launch day. Future Game Pass titles playable on day one include Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, The Medium, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and The Ascent.

Microsoft also revealed that over 40 percent of new console owners are playing on Xbox Series S, the smaller, less powerful version of the Series X that comes in at about $200 cheaper at retail.

Along with over 1.6 million “seamless upgrades” delivered to new console owners with Smart Delivery, Microsoft’s day of announcements also included the bombshell that cloud gaming will be coming to iOS and PC next year.