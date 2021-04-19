Xbox Cloud Gaming beta for Windows 10, iOS begins for select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members tomorrow

A limited beta for Xbox’s Cloud Gaming will begin rolling out for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members tomorrow, the company announced today.

The beta, for cloud gaming on Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers, will offer gamers access to 100 Xbox Game Pass titles through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari.

“Our mission at Xbox is to empower you to play the games you want with the people you want, anywhere you want,” Xbox said. “Simply put, we believe games have the power to connect humanity and it’s our mission to make gaming more accessible to people around the world.”

Any Game Pass Ultimate member who receives an invitation only needs a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller, or custom touch controls for more than 50 games, to start playing and testing.

“Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time,” Xbox said.

The ability to open up a browser on a PC or even an iPad and begin playing top Xbox games, seamlessly streamed through the cloud, is obviously an exciting prospect. But this is indeed just the beginning, so there will likely be kinks.

To start with, the beta will “be focusing on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best” before opening up to more members in the coming months.