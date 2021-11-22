Xbox backward compatibility games list

The game industry moves forward every year with various improvements. Enhanced graphic engines, new GPUs, and even new genres emerge, offering new gaming experiences to the players.

Despite all the improvements and the exciting features, some players can’t help but feel nostalgic at times. There have been titles which became classics over time, and backward compatibility brings them back to life in newer generations of consoles. Xbox has had quite a thorough plan for its backward compatibility program, rolling out new games every month after its initial announcement in 2015, but the efforts slowly died down around 2019.

In November 2021, however, Microsoft came out with a new update for the feature part of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebrations. The update introduced 76 new games alongside FPS Boosts to the existing titles: Alan Wake, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 and 3, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Gears of War franchise, and Sonic Generations.

Though Microsoft had plans to introduce more games to the compatibility list by now, their efforts were mainly slowed down by rights issues. Speaking with Axios, Phil Spencer, vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, called the gaming industry to open the way for legal emulation.

“My hope is as an industry, we’d work on legal emulation that allows modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game.” Spencer said and added that anybody should be able to buy or own any game and continue to play.

Here are all the recent titles that were added to Xbox’s backward compatibility games list.

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego: The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost: Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Read Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

