Xbox backward compatibility games list

The game industry moves forward every year with various improvements. Enhanced graphic engines, new GPUs, and even new genres emerge, offering new gaming experiences to the players.
Despite all the improvements and the exciting features, some players can’t help but feel nostalgic at times. There have been titles which became classics over time, and backward compatibility brings them back to life in newer generations of consoles. Xbox has had quite a thorough plan for its backward compatibility program, rolling out new games every month after its initial announcement in 2015, but the efforts slowly died down around 2019.
In November 2021, however, Microsoft came out with a new update for the feature part of Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebrations. The update introduced 76 new games alongside FPS Boosts to the existing titles: Alan Wake, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 and 3, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Gears of War franchise, and Sonic Generations.
Though Microsoft had plans to introduce more games to the compatibility list by now, their efforts were mainly slowed down by rights issues. Speaking with Axios, Phil Spencer, vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft, called the gaming industry to open the way for legal emulation.
“My hope is as an industry, we’d work on legal emulation that allows modern hardware to run any (within reason) older executable allowing someone to play any game.” Spencer said and added that anybody should be able to buy or own any game and continue to play.
Here are all the recent titles that were added to Xbox’s backward compatibility games list.
The remaining titles in the Xbox backwards compatibility games list are as follows.
- 0 day Attack on Earth
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- AirMech
- Alan Wake (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Alaskan Adventures
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Aliens vs Predator
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Assassin’s Creed 3
- Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed II (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids and Deluxe
- Astropop
- Asura’s Wrath
- Axel and Pixel
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs (May 4)
- Banjo Kazooie (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Banjo Tooie (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Batman: Arkham Origins – disc only
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Battlefield 3 – disc only
- Battlefield: Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlestations Pacific
- Bayonetta (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good and Evil HD
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Blazing Angels
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Brain Challenge
- Brave: The Video Game
- Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway
- Brutal Legend
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul -Infinite Burst-
- Bully
- Burnout Paradise
- Burnout Revenge
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai
- Calbela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Call of Duty 2 (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars: Mater-National
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede and Millipede
- Child of Eden
- Civilization Revolution
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Command and Conquer 3 Kane’s Wrath
- Command and Conquer 3 Tiberium wars
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3
- Command and Conquer Red Alert 3 Commander’s Challenge
- Commanders: Attack
- Condemned: Criminal Origins (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Contra
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter-Strike: GO
- Crackdown (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Crackdown 2
- Crazy Taxi
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crystal Defenders
- Crystal Quest
- Dante’s Inferno
- Dark Souls (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Dark Void
- Darksiders (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Darksiders 2
- Daytona USA
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2 (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Dead Space 3 (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deadly Premonition
- DeathSpank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Dig Dug
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Bolt
- Divinity 2: The Dragon Knight Saga
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom 3 BFG Edition
- Doom II
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Origins (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Driver San Francisco
- Duck Tales: Remastered
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeon Siege III
- Earth Defense Force 2017
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Enchanted Arms
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Escape Dead Island
- F1 2014
- Fable Anniversary (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Fable Heroes
- Fable II (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Fable II Pub Games
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3 (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Fallout: New Vegas (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- FEAR
- FEAR 2: Project Origin
- FEAR 3
- FEAR Files
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Fight Night Champion
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Forza Horizon (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- From Dust
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- Fuel
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Gears of War 2 (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Gears of War 3 (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Gears of War: Judgment (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Goat Simulator
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee It Up!
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- GRID 2
- GRID Autosport
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- GYRUSS
- Half-Minute Hero – Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo 4
- Halo Wars
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (Disc Only)
- Halo: Reach (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman HD Pack
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hydro Thunder (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Hydrophobia
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- ilomilo
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo: Elements of Power (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Kane and Lynch 2
- King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- King of Fighters 2012 Unlimited Match
- King of Fighters 98 Ultimate Match
- King of Fighters Sky Stage
- King of Fighters XIII
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lego: Lord of the Rings
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet Colonies
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2 Arcade
- Madballs Babo: Invasion
- Mafia II
- Magic 2012
- Magic 2013
- Magic 2014 – Duels of the Planeswalkers
- Magic: The Gathering
- Marathon: Durandal
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD Edition
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midnight Club LA
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might and Magic Clash of Heroes
- Mirror’s Edge (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- MS.PAC-MAN
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+ (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Nin2-Jump
- Ninja Gaiden 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Orcs Must Die!
- Outland
- Overlord
- Overlord 2
- Pac-Man
- PAC-MAN CE DX+
- Pac-Man Championship Edition
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Persona 4 Arena
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Port Royale 3 Pirates and Merchants
- Portal 2 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Portal: Still Alive
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest Galactrix
- Puzzlegeddon
- Quantum Conundrum
- R-Type Dimensions
- R.U.S.E.
- Radiant Silvergun
- Raiden IV
- Rainbow Six Vegas (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Raskulls
- RAW – Realms of Ancient War
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Red Dead Redemption (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- RoboBlitz
- Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis
- Rumble Roses XX
- Runner 2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Saints Row: The Third
- Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
- Sam and Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- ScreamRide
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd and Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam and Earl
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Shadow Assault Tenchu
- Shadow Complex (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shinobi
- Silent Hill Homecoming
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Silent Hill: HD Collection
- Sine Mora
- Skate
- Skate 3 (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Skullgirls
- Slender: The Arrival
- Small Arms
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic and Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations (offers FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S)
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 2
- Sonic Unleashed
- Soul Caliber
- Soul Caliber II HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunky
- Splinter Cell Blacklist (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Splinter Cell Conviction (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Split / Second
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Steins;Gate (Japan only)
- Strania
- Street Fighter 4
- Super Contra (September 14th)
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Syndicate
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold’em
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- The Cave
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Maw
- The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom
- The Orange Box
- The Splatters
- The Walking Dead: Michonne (August 29th)
- The Walking Dead: Season One (August 29th)
- The Walking Dead: Season Two (August 29th)
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X.
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Too Human
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Toybox Turbos
- Trials Evolution
- Trials HD (Tested by Digital Foundry)
- Triggerheart Exelica
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Tropico 4
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Undertow
- Unreal Tournament III
- Vanquish
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Virtual On: OT
- Virtual-On (Japan only)
- Viva Piñata (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (Xbox One X enhanced)
- Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
- Wolfenstein 3D
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yosumin! Live
- Zone of the Enders HD
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!