XANTARES banned on Twitch

Turkish CS:GO star İsmailсan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş has been banned for the second time on Twitch, he announced today.

The ban comes one day after XANTARES helped BIG win Gamers Without Borders 2021, a CS:GO charity tournament, against FURIA. When he’s not playing professional matches or practicing, he’s often streaming PUGs or FPL games on his Twitch channel, which has 547,097 followers, according to SullyGnome’s statistics. He streamed for two hours and 17 minutes on Sunday, June 27 after the BIG vs. FURIA grand final.

Twitch'den ban yedim arkadaşlar sebebini bilmiyorum ama kesin ben hak etmişimdir onların suçu yoktur kanka 😀 — İsmailcan Dörtkardeş (@XANTAREScsgo) June 28, 2021

“I got banned from Twitch guys, I don’t know why, but I definitely deserve it, it’s not their fault bro,” XANTARES wrote on Twitter today, according to a machine translation. He also said he’s waiting for an official email from Twitch informing him of the reason and length of his ban.

The 25-year-old was banned for seven days in April 2020 and was never informed of the reason for his ban. Since Twitch doesn’t publicly say why a user has been banned, we’ll only know if XANTARES reveals it. It’s likely that he’ll have to sit out from the streaming platform at least for one week given that this is his second suspension.

XANTARES will now have more time to focus on preparing for the IEM Cologne play-in stage, which will kick off on July 6. BIG are one of the 16 CS:GO teams attending the event and only eight will progress to the main stage where teams such as Gambit, Natus Vincere, and G2 await.