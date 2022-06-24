WoW player converts 600 million gold into roughly $50,000 worth of Diablo Immortal microtransactions

This person spent 600 million gold on a mobile game to show up some of the largest whales in Diablo Immortal.

Blizzard’s new hit mobile game Diablo Immortal fits the standard mold for on-the-go games in today’s market. Players can take advantage of an extensive shop where they can use real-world money and purchase Eternal Orbs. These orbs are used to buy a wide variety of different upgrade materials for players and their characters. While purchasing these orbs is not required to make it big in Diablo Immortal, one player found a way to work the system.

Reddit user daymeeuhn, a World of Warcraft and now Diablo Immortal player, has taken matters into their own hands by taking advantage of the current values of specific Blizzard items. In their recent post on Reddit about his 600 million WoW gold journey, they talked about the process in which they converted WoW gold into Eternal Orbs.

Originally, daymeeuhn had a “bunch of leftover loot cards from years ago, when Blizzard gave them out at BlizzCon events.” They noted that nowadays, these cards are nearly impossible to sell from person to person. With scams running rampant in the digital transaction world, they struggled to sell the cards to different players in online communities.

Daymeeuhn’s strategy going forward was to sell the Spectral Tiger mount codes to other players within the game for in-game gold. This method was a lot easier to pull off without having to connect physical real-world cash to the transaction and was completely legal according to WoW’s Terms of Service.

Their goal was never to sell in-game gold for real-world money since they knew this was against game rules. So daymeeuhn never dealt in any real-world trading and “spent the month of May flipping some old codes for Spectral Tigers and what have you in-game for gold using Discord Markets.”

Screengrab via u/daymeeuhn | Image via Blizzard

The reason behind gaining all of this WoW gold was to purchase WoW Tokens via the in-game auction house. These tokens could be further converted into $15 and put into the player’s Blizzard Balance, where they can use it across Blizzard titles.

At the end of it all, daymeeuhn found themself in possession of roughly $50,000 worth of in-game currency that would then be converted into a little over 3,200 WoW Tokens.

Over the course of three weeks, daymeeuhn set out to create the ultimate Diablo Immortal whale and began to spend this balance on a variety of gem and rift upgrades. They managed to reach 7,000 Resonance. This Resonance score modifies the Base Attribute bonuses for your equipped gear. A higher score will grant a high bonus to the attribute scores.

Screengrab via u/daymeeuhn | Image via Blizzard

Daymeeuhn’s ultimate goal was to challenge the massive gold whales found in Diablo Immortal. They even called out streamers like jtisallbusiness—who daymeeuhn calls “a self-declared $100K cash whale”—and proved they can still easily dominate even with half as much money spent.

In their Reddit post, they said at the end “there’s no real point to this other than to get the laugh out of it. When you see me battling cash whales in Battlegrounds, know that I’m engaging them using World of Warcraft currency as my main funding source.”

At the end of the day, it’s all for a good laugh. Players can find Daymeeuhn’s character under the name “Naecabon” on Prime Evils.