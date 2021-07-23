World of Warcraft players participate in virtual sit-in protests in wake of Activision Blizzard lawsuit

“We stand with the victims and survivors of Blizzard’s racism and abuse.”

After the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing levied a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard yesterday for allegedly mistreating women in the workplace, World of Warcraft players have participated in virtual sit-ins inside the game.

As reported by Polygon, players began gathering at the Idyllia Steps in Oribos to participate in a fundraising campaign for the non-profit organization Black Girls CODE, which is dedicated to teaching young girls about computer programming and digital technology.

Fence Macabre encourages all sub-locked players to join us on Thursday July 22nd at 9AM PST at the Idyllia Steps, Oribos.



Alliance Anchor: Vicaire-WyrmrestAccord

Horde Anchor: Loira-WyrmrestAccord



Fundraising Campaign: https://t.co/uRVkYZUcSY pic.twitter.com/bl8IaLXVXh — Fence Macabre Caravan (@fencemacabre) July 22, 2021

“We as customers and members of this community protest the unethical treatment of employees at Activision-Blizzard, and demand that they make transparent lasting change to their company and associated IPs,” event organizer Fence Macabre wrote. “We stand with the victims and survivors of Blizzard’s racism and abuse.”

A large number of players sat together for more than seven hours, raising more than $6,000. Players participating opted to use “sub-locked” accounts in the spirit of not supporting the accused company. This means that the accounts in use were using pre-paid playtime to take up server space.

Some participants shared their support for the event via social media.

sat down for 7 hours, came across the event by chance right as it began, never stop fighting for change and fuck everyone responsible for these crimes. please donate to @fencemacabre's Black Girls CODE fundraiser if you can, which has raised an incredible $6k+ so far #OribosSitIn pic.twitter.com/9I1hdvOAGj — Darisper is VIBING RIGHT NOW 🦄 (@darisper8) July 22, 2021

everyone who turned out for the #OribosSitIn is a fuckin star. everyone who donated is a fuckin star, and everyone standing in solidarity with victims in other ways is a fuckin star. hate the company, love the community <3 pic.twitter.com/pjvHm8o2nd — Maiden, MILF, Crone (@faily__tales) July 22, 2021

The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard follows a two-year investigation into the company by California’s top labor agency. The allegations included that the company has a “frat boy” workplace where female employees are routinely mistreated in ways ranging from sexual harassment to unequal pay and retaliation..

Right now, the sit-ins continue in World of Warcraft, and players who want to show their support can attend in-game or donate to the fundraising campaign here.