Blizzard Entertainment has big plans for World of Warcraft.

The devs are slowly stripping away restrictive systems in Shadowlands, catering to feedback that has been pouring in since the release of the beta. Patch 9.1.5, which will be available to play on the public test realm in early September, includes a myriad of changes from class and Covenant balance to complete system overhauls.

Easy Covenant swapping, Legion Mythic+ Timewalking, and the removal of the AoE target cap are just a few of the many changes coming to the game in the next few months.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for WoW Patch 9.1.5. Everything listed below is liable to change before the patch hits the live servers, so take it with a grain of salt.

Allied races

New character customization options for Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elves Devs’ note: “The PTR character copy may result in characters looking different while we work to hook up the new customizations”

The dungeon quests for unlocking Kul Tiran humans, Mechagnomes, and Dark Iron Dwarves are no longer required. After accepting the dungeon quest, speak to the NPC again to choose to skip the queue

Art

Added weather effects in Stormwind and Orgrimmar

Classes

All cooldowns of two minutes or longer now reset at the end of raid encounters or when starting a Mythic+ dungeon (was three minutes or longer cooldowns). This does not apply to Shaman’s Reincarnation or Warlock’s Ritual of Doom

The following area-of-affect abilities are no longer maximum target capped and instead deal reduced damage beyond five targets:

Death Knight Sacrificial Pact Abomination Limb (Necrolord ability) Reanimated Shambler (Runecarving power) Blood Consumption (talent) Bonestorm (talent) Frost Frostscythe (talent) Unholy Bursting Sores (talent)

Demon Hunter Havoc Blade Dance Fel Barrage (talent) Vengeance Soul Cleave Spirit Bomb (talent) now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets (previously was soft-capped at 20 targets)

Druid Swipe Feral Brutal Slash (talent)

Hunter Soulforge Embers (Runecarving power) Beast Mastery Beast Cleave Multi-Shot Barrage (talent) Marksmanship Multi-Shot Barrage (talent) Explosive Shot (talent) Survival Carve Butchery (talent)

Mage Arcane Arcane Echo (talent) Frost Frozen Orb Glacial Fragments (Runecarving power)

Monk Brewmaster Rushing Jade Wind (talent) Windwalker Fists of Fury Rushing Jade Wind (talent)

Paladin Retribution Divine Storm

Rogue Assassination Fan of Knives Crimson Tempest (talent) Subtlety Black Powder Shuriken Storm Secret Technique (talent)

Shaman Elemental Storm Elemental’s (talent) Eye of the Storm

Warlock Demonology Felguard’s Felstorm

Warrior Whirlwind Arms Bladestorm Cleave (talent) Ravager (talent) Dreadnaught (talent) Fury Bladestorm Protection Ravager (talent)



Devs’ note: “With the launch of Shadowlands, we reduced the maximum number of targets that several abilities could hit specifically to address a few gameplay problems related to pulling a large number of enemies in dungeons. Players often refer to these changes as the ‘AOE target cap.’ Our intention was to reduce the effectiveness of burst AOE buttons against large target counts (i.e. 15 to 20 enemies) while also increasing their effectiveness against fewer targets (e.g. three to five enemies) and communicating that strength clearly in the tooltips. The abilities that remained ‘uncapped’ were generally ones that offered lower damage over a longer period of time (e.g. Blizzard or Consecration). Along with other changes, we set out to move away from ‘pull as many enemies as possible, use all your cooldowns and delete them’ as the predominant strategy across various forms of content. We’ve received a lot of feedback that these abilities not hitting enemies in their range in any way creates a feel problem for WoW combat but is also an issue for trivial encounters like farming legacy content. For many of the abilities that underwent the change from uncapped to a strict target cap in 9.0, we’re converting the damage to ‘reduced damage beyond five targets.’ This means that the ability will deal full damage against five targets, then reduced damage to each additional target beyond five. This means that while the overall damage done by the ability increases with the number of targets, the individual damage done to each target will decrease. This solution means these abilities and their relative classes will still have a very strong niche against packs of four to six enemies. As always, tuning will change as a result of this shift over the next few weeks based on your feedback from the PTR”

Death Knight

Shackle the Unworthy (Kyrian ability) damage reduced by 10 percent, but now has a 100 percent chance to spread to nearby enemies when triggered (was 50 percent)

Withering Ground (Night Fae conduit) effect increased by 50 percent

Impenetrable Gloom (Venthyr conduit) damage effect increased by 50 percent

Blood Debilitating Malady (conduit) effect increased by 600 percent



Demon Hunter

Sinful Brand (Venthyr ability) cooldown has been reduced to 45 seconds (was one minute)

Blind Faith (Kyrian Runecarving power) now grants one percent versatility (was one percent mastery) and 10 Fury when a Lesser Soul Fragment is consumed while Blind Faith is active

Havoc Dancing with Fate (conduit) damage effect increased by 650 percent



Druid

Four new Travel Form appearances are now available

The Well-Honed Instincts conduit is now categorized for all specs (was Guardian only)

Adaptive Swarm (Necrolord ability) jump range has been increased to 50 yards (was 25 yards) and will now jump to a friendly target if it expires on a friendly target and there are no valid hostile targets within 50 yards

Hunter

Aquilons, Corspeflies, and Gromits are now tameable as pets

Flayed Shot (Venthyr Ability) now deals an additional hit of damage when cast. This damage also has 15 percent chance (increased with Empowered Release conduit) to reset the cooldown of Kill Shot

Mage

Gift of the Lich (Necrolord conduit) effect increased by 100 percent

Monk

Way of the Fae (Night Fae conduit) effect increased by 100 percent

Paladin

Righteous Might (Necrolord conduit) damage effect increased by 400 percent and healing effect reduced by 50 percent

Blessing of Seasons (Night Fae ability): Blessing of Spring now increases healing done by 15 percent (was 10 percent) and healing received by 30 percent (was 20 percent). Blessing of Winter now reduces the hostile target’s attack speed and movement speed by five percent per stack (was three percent) and its damage has been increased by 40 percent

Priest

Festering Transfusion (Necrolord conduit) damage and healing effect increased by 100 percent

Holy Divine Star (talent) damage increased by 40 percent

Discipline Divine Star (talent) damage increased by 40 percent Contrition (talent) healing increased by 15 percent Shadow Covenant (talent) healing increased by 10 percent, mana cost reduced by 10 percent, and duration lowered to seven seconds (was nine seconds)

Shadow Surrender to Madness duration increased to 30 seconds (was 25 seconds) Psychic Link (talent) deals 60 percent of Mind Blast’s damage (was 50 percent)



Rogue

Septic Shock (Night Fae conduit) effect increased by 50 percent

Shaman

Elysian Dirge (Kyrian conduit) effect increased by 50 percent

Warlock

Impending Catastrophe (Venthyr ability) chaotic anima cloud width has been increased 60 percent, now deals a tick of its periodic damage on impact and will more accurately apply its damage-over-time effect to hostile targets

Decimating Bolt (Necrolord ability) cast time reduced to two seconds (was 2.5 seconds)

Scouring Tithe (Kyrian ability) instant and periodic damage increased by 20 percent and cast time reduced to 1.5 seconds (was two seconds)

Languishing Soul Detritus (Kyrian Runecarving power) critical strike chance bonus increased to 45 percent (was 40 percent) and now also grants the Warlock a 33 percent movement speed buff and a 15 percent critical strike chance increase when Scouring Tithe (Kyrian ability) expires

Warrior

Harrowing Punishment (Venthyr conduit) effect increased by 50 percent

Arms Merciless Bonegrinder (conduit) effect increased by 100 percent

Fury Hack and Slash (conduit) increased by 50 percent

Protection Sinful Surge (Venthyr Runecarving power) now extends the duration of Avatar (talent) by 2.5 seconds when Condemn (Venthyr ability) is cast (was Last Stand duration extended by three seconds)



Covenants

Players who reach a high Renown threshold will be able to freely switch among any of the four Covenants without cooldown or restriction, as well as use cosmetic rewards that they have earned from one Covenant even if they are currently a member of a different one. Both the Covenant switching and the use of cosmetic rewards will also apply to alts once the Renown threshold is reached on one character

Conduit Energy has been removed and conduits will be freely swappable without any restrictions.

Completing the Shadowlands or Korthia Covenant Campaign on any character allows alternate characters joining that same Covenant to be eligible to receive the Renown associated with that campaign from all available catch-up sources

Completing the Shadowlands campaign on any character allows alternate characters joining that same Covenant to immediately unlock their third Soulbind

New Covenant toys to discover

Night Fae New Soulshapes to collect. New Crittershapes: Due to their tiny appearances, they are only usable in rested areas Option to Soulshape and Crittershape into randomly collected appearances



Sanctums

Adventures Maw missions unlocked by maximum adventurer level appear more often and are gated by fewer requirements



Anima Conductor Enhancement buffs now persist past daily reset and work as a buff within all non-instance zones in Shadowlands



Night Fae: Queens Conservatory All seeds now stack to 200 (was 20) All previous locations that award uncommon quality seeds now award rare quality seeds



Redeemed Souls All players will now have the 20 Redeemed Souls version of the weekly quest “Return Lost Souls” regardless of Renown level Added a repeatable quest to gather 20 additional Redeemed Souls for players looking to progress their Covenant Sanctum faster



Dungeons and raids

Timewalking New: Legion Timewalking This event will run for two weeks the first time it runs within the game and then will resume a regular one week schedule for subsequent bonus events Timewalking Dungeons: Black Rook Hold, Eye of Azshara, Darkheart Thicket, Vault of the Wardens, Neltharion’s Lair, and Court of Stars The list of available dungeons during Timewalking holidays has been adjusted

Timeworn Keystones While Legion Timewalking is active, players can speak to Ta’hsup in Oribos to acquire a Timeworn Keystone, allowing access to max-level, Mythic+ difficulty for the six Legion dungeons Legion Mythic+ dungeons accessed in this way have their own set of affixes, reward loot of the same item level as Shadowlands Mythic+ dungeons, and count toward weekly Great Vault reward options Items acquired from Legion Mythic+ dungeons can be upgraded with Valor points, but will not appear in the Great Vault

Legacy loot rules are now in place for Battle for Azeroth raids and dungeons. These encounters will now drop a fixed quantity of class-agnostic loot, regardless of group size

The prompt to enter into the Timewalking Campaign random dungeon queue for all expansions will now occur after five minutes in the queue (was 15 minutes)

Island Expeditions and warfronts

You are now able to set sail on a Normal, Heroic, or Mythic Island Expedition alone or with a party of up to three players. Speak with Captain Rez’okun in Dazar’alor (Horde) or Flynn Fairwind in Boralus (Alliance) to begin your solo seafaring voyage

Lowered the amount of players required to queue for Normal Battle for Stromgarde and Battle for Darkshore Warfronts to five (was 15)

Items and rewards

Players now only need to complete the achievement Breaching the Tomb on one character per account to begin the Legion class mount quests on the Broken Shore. Each character must still complete their class hall campaign, complete quests, and recruit their final order hall champion

Show off your complete transmog outfit to chat or online by easily sharing a link to it from the dressing room. Players will be able to mouse-over these items to see how they can be collected, if they’ve already collected the appearance, or if it’s an appearance that is accessible to the character viewing it

A new rank of heirloom gear has been added and all heirloom gear is now usable in Shadowlands and outside of Threads of Fate

Heirloom Scouting Maps that instantly explore all areas and grant all viable flight paths to your alt are now available for all expansions (was only Kalimdor and Eastern Kingdoms)

Korthia and the Maw

Unlock access to additional fast travel options from Ve’nari’s Refuge to Perdition Hold and Desmotaeron within the Maw

Completing quests from Archivist Roh-Suir will prvide access to an Anima Diverter within Korthia where Anima can be directly deposited

PvP

Lower item-level PvP gear will now scale to a higher item-level in PvP situations than before. This should reduce the power level gap so that new characters can feel that they’re able to compete in Battlegrounds and Arenas more readily. This change will not affect high item-level PvP gear

Additional PvP titles and item level ranks have been added to provide a more granular upgrade path for players climbing up the ranks

New rating Title Item level N/A Rank one unranked 220 1,000 Rank two combatant I 223 1,200 Rank three combatant II 226 1,400 Rank four challenger I 229 1,600 Rank five challenger II 233 1,800 Rank six rival I 236 1,950 Rank seven rival II 239 2,100 Rank eight duelist 242 2,400 Rank nine elite 246

Quests

Alternate characters on an account can now choose to skip the introductory Shadowlands questline that takes place in the Maw by speaking to Highlord Darion Mograine after accepting the quest “Shadowlands: A Chilling Summons”

You will need to have logged into a level 60 character who has completed the Maw introduction first to earn the new achievement Stand as One

Runecarving

The Runecarver will now offer to destroy an existing legendary item and return all of the Soul Ash or Soul Cinders that were spent to create the item

Drop rates for Runecarving recipes increased to 100 percent drop rate on any difficulty

Threads of Fate

Tal-Inara now offers a Torghast, Tower of the Damned daily quest for experience and Soul Ash

Tal-Inara now offers a PvP Battlegrounds daily quest for experience and gear

Threads of Fate bonus objectives are now significantly shorter and award renown

Threads of Fate zone objectives now reward higher item level gear and anima

User interface and accessibility