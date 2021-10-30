World of Warcraft MDI Global Finals Scores and Results

The year-ending Global Finals for World of Warcraft’s Mythic Dungeon International will make for a tense weekend of competition, with eight teams vying for their share of $300,000.

The event is being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, with the primary English-language broadcast airing on the official World of Warcraft channel.

The best-of-three, double-elimination bracket is being played throughout the weekend with competition starting at noon CT every day leading up to the finals on Sunday. The Grand Finals will be a best-of-five.

Each team played its first-round matchup on Friday, and while popular teams like Echo advanced, some other notable ones, like Perplexed, were knocked down to the losers bracket.

Image via WoW Esports

Tournament admins set specific affixes and keystone levels for this event. All keys are between level 20-23. Half the dungeons are Fortified with the other half being Tyrannical, and just about every other affix is represented in at least one dungeon. The fourth affix for all dungeons is Tormented.

To keep up with the action throughout the weekend, this piece will be updated regularly with the tournament bracket as the results come in.