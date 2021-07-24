World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament scores and results

Blizzard is holding a WoW Classic PvP tournament for 3v3 arenas in its Burning Crusade legacy servers this weekend, and a total of $30,000 is on the line across two regions.

Teams from North America and Europe are facing off against other teams in their region for a chance at the first-place prize of $5,000, to be split among everyone on the three-person team.

The double-elimination bracket of the tournament is playing out with best-of-five matches, and fans can watch it on either YouTube or Twitch. Additionally, some contestants are streaming the competition through their perspectives.

The event ends on Sunday with a broadcast that starts at noon CT. At that time, the final few matches of each bracket will determine what team from each region gets first place.

You can keep up with the tournament bracket here. We’ll update this piece for both the NA and EU regions as results come in.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/warcraft