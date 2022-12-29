Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in C

True Wordle fans have defined strategies on how to win the puzzle with a minimum number of tries. However, even by following the common word game “rules”, such as using the same initial word and trying out the most vowels first, players can get stuck with unexpected word constructions.

When caught off guard with uncommon letters or unusual combinations of yellow consonants, even an active daily player may resort to online help. Due to the atypical factor of this word construction, having “C” in the end of the word as the only green letter, for example, could be the reason to look for online inspiration for next tries. Even though searching for tips online can seem like cheating, it can be used as a tool to remind the player of words he was forgetting or broaden his vocabulary knowledge for the next puzzles.

If this is your case, here’s a list of 5-letter words ending in C, organized in alphabetical order. It’s important to note that not all words will be accepted by the New York Times puzzle.