Wild Rift set to arrive in North and South America in March

The game will soon be here.

Fans in North and South America can rejoice. Riot Games confirmed today that League of Legends: Wild Rift will be coming to these regions in March.

The open beta for Wild Rift launched for players in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand last October. Riot later opened the game’s doors to players from Europe, Turkey, Russia and CIS, and the Middle East and North Africa on Dec. 10.

While Riot has confirmed the MOBA is coming to North and South America in March, an exact release date has yet to be announced. There’s also been no mention regarding the game’s release in India, which is another region where the game hasn’t become available yet.

When Riot announced the open beta in October and said the game won’t be coming to the Americas until 2021, there was plenty of disappointment from the League community. Riot’s executive producer Michael Chow later explained in a statement that the game was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chow also assured players in these regions that they’ll receive incentives, including a way to unlock champions more easily, to compensate for Wild Rift’s late release.

Riot also confirmed today that it’s working on an ARAM mode for Wild Rift. It’ll be available for testing later this year. The company also said its plans for 2021 include expanding its esports structure to new Riot titles, like Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.