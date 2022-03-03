Wild Rift Patch 3.0b: Full notes and updates

The underperforming Yuumi has been significantly buffed.

Image via Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s final balance patch of 3.0 is here with a lot of new changes, new skins, and accessories.

This is the final patch of the 3.0 cycle and will last for three weeks until patch 3.1, which is scheduled to release on March 24. Riot Games is taking a week off in March to “connect, reflect, and discuss” its goals, which is why the balance patch will last longer than usual.

Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0b.

New

Skins

These have been released on March 2 at 6:01pm CT.

  • Obsidian Malphite
  • Zombie Slayer Pantheon

Accessories

  • Baubles: In Bloom
  • Icons: Wild Rift Season 5

These will be released throughout the patch and can be obtained through a variety of sources.

Event

Join the Fluft (Ionia)

  • The Join the Fluft (Ionia) event will begin on March 9 at 7:01pm CT.

Champion changes

The detailed changes can be read on the official website here.

Fizz

Playful/Trickster

  • Damage: 85/150/215/280 to 75/140/205/270

Chum the Waters

  • Maximum base damage: 350/450/550 to 300/400/500

Jax

Relentless Assault

  • Attack Speed gained per stack: 3/5.5/8/10.5 to 2.5/4.5/6.5/8.5 percent

Lulu

Whimsy

  • Cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 17/16/15/14 seconds

Help, Pix!

  • Shield value: 70/115/160/205 to 75/110/145/180

Yuumi

Base Stats

  • Mana regeneration growth: 0.9 to 1.3

Bop ‘N’ Block

  • Cooldown: 12/10/8/6 to 10/8.5/7/5.5 seconds

Prowling Projectile

  • Mana cost: 90 to 70
  • Current percent health damage: 2/3.5/5/6.5/8 to 2/4/6/8/10 percent
  • Base damage: 40/80/120/160/200 to 60/100/140/180/220
  • Empowered base damage: 60/110/160/210/260 to 80/130/180/230/280

You and Me!

  • Attached adaptive force ratio (AD:AP): 1:1.67 to 1:2

Final Chapter

  • Base damage per wave: 60/80/100 to 80/100/120

Gameplay changes

Items

Maw of Malmortius

  • Combine cost: 600g to 400g
  • Total cost: 3,000g to 2,800g

Rune Changes

Domination: Electrocute

  • Base damage: 30-184 to 35-189
  • Cooldown: 25 to 20 seconds

Domination: Triumph

  • Bonus damage to enemies below 35 percent health: Three to five percent

Inspiration: Hunter – Genius

  • Starting ability haste: 2.5 to 3
  • Ability haste per stack: 15 to 18 at max stacks

Inspiration: Phase Rush

  • Cooldown: 15 to 12 seconds

Inspiration: Sweet Tooth

  • Bonus Honeyfruit healing: 25 to 20 percent
  • Bonus gold per Honeyfruit: 20 gold to 15 gold

Resolve: Bone Plating

  • Cooldown: 45 to 35 seconds

Resolve: Conditioning

  • Initial wait time to gain bonus resistances: Five to three meters
  • Starting bonus armor and magic resistances: Eight to five

Resolve: Hunter – Titan

  • Tenacity gained per unique champion takedown: Four to three percent
  • Max stacks: 20 to 15 percent

Resolve: Second Wind

  • Regeneration time after taking champion damage: 10 to five seconds

Free-to-play champion rotation

  • March 3 to 9: Camille, Jax, Nunu & Willump, Rammus, Senna, Thresh, Tristana, Veigar, Xayah, and Zed.
  • March 10 to 16: Evelynn, Fiora, Gragas, Katarina, Morgana, Nami, Orianna, Tryndamere, Varus, and Vayne.