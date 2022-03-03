Wild Rift Patch 3.0b: Full notes and updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s final balance patch of 3.0 is here with a lot of new changes, new skins, and accessories.

This is the final patch of the 3.0 cycle and will last for three weeks until patch 3.1, which is scheduled to release on March 24. Riot Games is taking a week off in March to “connect, reflect, and discuss” its goals, which is why the balance patch will last longer than usual.

Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0b.

New

Skins

These have been released on March 2 at 6:01pm CT.

Obsidian Malphite

Zombie Slayer Pantheon

Accessories

Baubles: In Bloom

Icons: Wild Rift Season 5

These will be released throughout the patch and can be obtained through a variety of sources.

Event

Join the Fluft (Ionia)

The Join the Fluft (Ionia) event will begin on March 9 at 7:01pm CT.

Champion changes

The detailed changes can be read on the official website here.

Fizz

Playful/Trickster

Damage: 85/150/215/280 to 75/140/205/270

Chum the Waters

Maximum base damage: 350/450/550 to 300/400/500

Jax

Relentless Assault

Attack Speed gained per stack: 3/5.5/8/10.5 to 2.5/4.5/6.5/8.5 percent

Lulu

Whimsy

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 17/16/15/14 seconds

Help, Pix!

Shield value: 70/115/160/205 to 75/110/145/180

Yuumi

Base Stats

Mana regeneration growth: 0.9 to 1.3

Bop ‘N’ Block

Cooldown: 12/10/8/6 to 10/8.5/7/5.5 seconds

Prowling Projectile

Mana cost: 90 to 70

Current percent health damage: 2/3.5/5/6.5/8 to 2/4/6/8/10 percent

Base damage: 40/80/120/160/200 to 60/100/140/180/220

Empowered base damage: 60/110/160/210/260 to 80/130/180/230/280

You and Me!

Attached adaptive force ratio (AD:AP): 1:1.67 to 1:2

Final Chapter

Base damage per wave: 60/80/100 to 80/100/120

Gameplay changes

Items

Maw of Malmortius

Combine cost: 600g to 400g

Total cost: 3,000g to 2,800g

Rune Changes

Domination: Electrocute

Base damage: 30-184 to 35-189

Cooldown: 25 to 20 seconds

Domination: Triumph

Bonus damage to enemies below 35 percent health: Three to five percent

Inspiration: Hunter – Genius

Starting ability haste: 2.5 to 3

Ability haste per stack: 15 to 18 at max stacks

Inspiration: Phase Rush

Cooldown: 15 to 12 seconds

Inspiration: Sweet Tooth

Bonus Honeyfruit healing: 25 to 20 percent

Bonus gold per Honeyfruit: 20 gold to 15 gold

Resolve: Bone Plating

Cooldown: 45 to 35 seconds

Resolve: Conditioning

Initial wait time to gain bonus resistances: Five to three meters

Starting bonus armor and magic resistances: Eight to five

Resolve: Hunter – Titan

Tenacity gained per unique champion takedown: Four to three percent

Max stacks: 20 to 15 percent

Resolve: Second Wind

Regeneration time after taking champion damage: 10 to five seconds

Free-to-play champion rotation