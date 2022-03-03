Wild Rift Patch 3.0b: Full notes and updates

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s final balance patch of 3.0 is here with a lot of new changes, new skins, and accessories.
This is the final patch of the 3.0 cycle and will last for three weeks until patch 3.1, which is scheduled to release on March 24. Riot Games is taking a week off in March to “connect, reflect, and discuss” its goals, which is why the balance patch will last longer than usual.
Here are the complete notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0b.
New
Skins
These have been released on March 2 at 6:01pm CT.
- Obsidian Malphite
- Zombie Slayer Pantheon
Accessories
- Baubles: In Bloom
- Icons: Wild Rift Season 5
These will be released throughout the patch and can be obtained through a variety of sources.
Event
Join the Fluft (Ionia)
- The Join the Fluft (Ionia) event will begin on March 9 at 7:01pm CT.
Champion changes
The detailed changes can be read on the official website here.
Fizz
Playful/Trickster
- Damage: 85/150/215/280 to 75/140/205/270
Chum the Waters
- Maximum base damage: 350/450/550 to 300/400/500
Jax
Relentless Assault
- Attack Speed gained per stack: 3/5.5/8/10.5 to 2.5/4.5/6.5/8.5 percent
Lulu
Whimsy
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 17/16/15/14 seconds
Help, Pix!
- Shield value: 70/115/160/205 to 75/110/145/180
Yuumi
Base Stats
- Mana regeneration growth: 0.9 to 1.3
Bop ‘N’ Block
- Cooldown: 12/10/8/6 to 10/8.5/7/5.5 seconds
Prowling Projectile
- Mana cost: 90 to 70
- Current percent health damage: 2/3.5/5/6.5/8 to 2/4/6/8/10 percent
- Base damage: 40/80/120/160/200 to 60/100/140/180/220
- Empowered base damage: 60/110/160/210/260 to 80/130/180/230/280
You and Me!
- Attached adaptive force ratio (AD:AP): 1:1.67 to 1:2
Final Chapter
- Base damage per wave: 60/80/100 to 80/100/120
Gameplay changes
Items
Maw of Malmortius
- Combine cost: 600g to 400g
- Total cost: 3,000g to 2,800g
Rune Changes
Domination: Electrocute
- Base damage: 30-184 to 35-189
- Cooldown: 25 to 20 seconds
Domination: Triumph
- Bonus damage to enemies below 35 percent health: Three to five percent
Inspiration: Hunter – Genius
- Starting ability haste: 2.5 to 3
- Ability haste per stack: 15 to 18 at max stacks
Inspiration: Phase Rush
- Cooldown: 15 to 12 seconds
Inspiration: Sweet Tooth
- Bonus Honeyfruit healing: 25 to 20 percent
- Bonus gold per Honeyfruit: 20 gold to 15 gold
Resolve: Bone Plating
- Cooldown: 45 to 35 seconds
Resolve: Conditioning
- Initial wait time to gain bonus resistances: Five to three meters
- Starting bonus armor and magic resistances: Eight to five
Resolve: Hunter – Titan
- Tenacity gained per unique champion takedown: Four to three percent
- Max stacks: 20 to 15 percent
Resolve: Second Wind
- Regeneration time after taking champion damage: 10 to five seconds
Free-to-play champion rotation
- March 3 to 9: Camille, Jax, Nunu & Willump, Rammus, Senna, Thresh, Tristana, Veigar, Xayah, and Zed.
- March 10 to 16: Evelynn, Fiora, Gragas, Katarina, Morgana, Nami, Orianna, Tryndamere, Varus, and Vayne.