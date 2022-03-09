Wild Rift Oceania Championship unveiled with qualification to an international tournament

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Oceania Championship is back for 2022 with a prize pool of 20,000 AUD (around $14,500). It features open qualifiers to decide the region’s champions who will represent Oceania in an undisclosed international tournament.

Just like last year, the Oceania Championship will likely feed into a Southeast Asia league, which is called the Wild Rift Champions (WCS) in 2022. The WCS features six regional competitions for Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. The winner from each of these countries will advance to the WCS Finals, to determine the Southeast Asian champions. The winner of the Oceania Championship will likely compete in this as well.

The top four teams of the WCS Finals will advance to the Wild Rift Global Champions Icons, which will be the first world championship for the game. It will happen in Europe next summer.

Registrations for the Oceania Championship are currently open on the ESL website for up to 128 teams. The top eight teams from the open qualifiers will advance to the next stage, the GSL. From here, the best four teams will qualify for the playoffs, which will be played in a best-of-five double-elimination bracket.

The winner of the playoffs will then represent Oceania in an international competition for the first time in the game’s history. This is because, last year, the team from the region (Gamer Koala Team) was unable to participate in the Wild Rift SEA Championship due to connectivity issues. Riot had planned to fly the Australian team out to Singapore to compete in the championship, but this wasn’t possible due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Gamer Koala pulled out of the competition.