Wild Rift launches Pool Part event, releases 6 summer-themed skins

League of Legends: Wild Rift has launched its latest event as part of Patch 2.3a, Pool Party.

In this summer-themed event players can join the battle and earn rewards for themselves including icons, team boosts, and some of the new pool party poses.

Brush up those diving skills, because we’re jumping into the Pool Party! 🌊 Unlock an icon, team boosts, and a Pool Party pose.



➡️ Swim on over for more details: https://t.co/14iYLeUbcN pic.twitter.com/Jbz1WIvCnr — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 17, 2021

The event has begun today June 17 and will run until June 26 at midnight. There will be three missions each day and these will repeat. First up is simply to win a game, next is to play with a premade party, and the last is for you or someone in your party to use a pool party skin in-game.

Along with the launch of the event, Wild Rift received six brand new skins themed after the event from the Pool Party range.

🌊🌊 Time to make a SPLASH! 🌊🌊



👒 Pool Party Orianna

🥥 Pool Party Lee Sin

🏖️ Pool Party Leona

🦑 Pool Party Lulu

☀️ Pool Party Renekton

🕶️ Pool Party Fiora pic.twitter.com/FkfPJDKhHS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) June 17, 2021

Right now you can purchase Pool Party Oriana, Lee Sin, Leona, Lulu, Renekton, or Fiora from the in-game store for a price of 990 Wild Cores. You can score the entire bundle of skins for a discounted price of 7,754 Wild Cores if you want to acquire all these summer looks in Wild Rift.

Along with these features, Patch 2.3a has brought in plenty of changes to both champions and items. You can check out an entire list of the changes from this latest patch here.

The Pool Party event will only remain live for nine days so if you want to reap the rewards we suggest you get gaming ASAP.