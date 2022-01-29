Wild Rift dropping support for select Apple devices in Patch 3.1

Riot is dropping support in League of Legends: Wild Rift for select older Apple devices with Patch 3.1, the developer announced today.

Here are the devices that will no longer be supported in Wild Rift:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPad Air (1st Gen)

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

All of these devices are over six years old, so only a small number of players may use them to descend into the Summoner’s Rift. Apple also dropped support for them last year with the release of iOS 15.

Riot said that with devices getting more powerful, the developer periodically takes a look at the requirement of supporting certain hardware specs.

“The devices above cause significant extra work for our teams to support, and this work has become increasingly difficult with each patch,” Ben Forbes, the communications lead for Wild Rift, wrote in a blog post.

There is still time for players who use the aforementioned devices to upgrade to newer ones as patch 3.1 is over a month away. According to the official patch release schedule, it will be released on March 24.

Players who continue to play Wild Rift with these devices in Patch 3.1 may encounter crashes, black screens, and technical issues.

Currently, Patch 3.0 of Wild Rift is ongoing and the game is celebrating the Lunar New Year with new skins and festive changes to the map. The new skins are from the Firecracker line and are available for Diana, Sett, Teemo, Tristana, and Xin Zhao.