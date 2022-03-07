Wilbur Soot’s streaming setup: Mouse, keyboard, headset, and more

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold is a popular English Youtuber and Twitch streamer, largely recognized for his Minecraft streams and singer-songwriter creations.

He also happens to be a member of the Dream SMP: a private, whitelisted survival multiplayer Minecraft server played on by the Dream Team and their friends—a Minecraft ‘crew’ that’s as exclusive as it gets.

The Brit has amassed millions of subscribers across his several Youtube channels and Twitch channel. Naturally, fans of the talented creator are keen on his setup, which features a variety of high-end hardware and peripherals.

Image via Asus

The Asus ROG Strix XG279Q is a solid all-purpose gaming monitor that shouldn’t have a problem satisfying most users. Solid response time, VRR support, and minimal input lag mean this IPS panel is geared for gaming right out of the box.

FreeSync and G-SYNC compatibility combats screen tearing, regardless of whether you’re rocking an AMD or Nvidia GPU that supports variable refresh technology. The native refresh rate of 144Hz is overclockable to 170Hz, adding to the already-impressive visual smoothness.

One pitfall is gaming in dark rooms due to low contrast ratios and poor black uniformity, which can give off a dull or greyer look.

Build quality and ergonomics hit the mark. It’s easy to manipulate the monitor to sit higher or lower in an instant, all the while sitting sturdy. Asus typically strikes a fine balance between a gamer and professional look, and the ROG Strix XG279Q is no exemption to that statement.

Image via Asus

Rocking fan-favorite Cherry MX RGB mechanical switches, the Asus ROG Strix Flare delivers a top-notch typing and actuation experience that many gamers can appreciate.

Dedicated media keys mean users can customize things like in-game binds, resulting in complete personalization. The volume wheel is positioned close by as well, too, ensuring relevant media controls are easily accessible—great news for those who listen to music while gaming.

Each key is individually backlit, paired with vibrant underglow thanks to Aura Sync RGB lighting technology. The end result is an aesthetically pleasing lighting experience RGB and typists fans can appreciate.

Image via Logitech

For an all-purpose webcam that gets the job done for most users’ needs while not breaking the bank, the Logitech C922X Pro Stream Webcam hits the mark.

Work-related meetings, streaming, or personal video calls are no problem for the Logitech C922X Pro, thanks to wide FOV and 720p video resolution. There’s even a built-in mic that easily plugs in, albeit sound quality leaves much to be desired. If you elect to pick up this webcam, be sure to pair it with an improved external mic if voice quality is essential to you.

The build design allows the webcam to perch easily on most monitors, although a curved monitor might not sit as snug. Still, for around a $100 price point, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better value webcam that checks most boxes.

Image via Blue Microphones

A high-quality microphone can instantly transform a setup from mediocre to professional, offering studio-level recordings.

For users aiming to achieve ultimate clarity—whether they’re streaming, recording, or working—the Blue Yeti USB Microphone is the peripheral for the job. The fact that its USB means plugging in and recording proves effortless, which is excellent news for users on the go.

For audiophiles, Blue’s innovative proprietary tri-capsule microphone array that allows you to switch between 4 different polar patterns (Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Bidirectional, and Stereo), customizing how the Yeti picks up sound.

Coming in north of the $100 price mark, the cost of studio-level audio comes in at a bargain.

Imag via Asus

If you’re curious how an analog joystick pairs with a gaming mouse, the Asus ROG Chakram demonstrates that, albeit leaving much to be desired.

Despite joystick woes, the Chakram is comfortable to hold, well-made, features an accurate sensor, gets long battery life, and even has wireless charging.

While the analog stick can feel gimmicky, it’s removable, so you’re not stuck dealing with it. All in all, for a price point north of $150, you’re paying a lot for what you get in the ROG Chakram.

Image via Asus

Offering an extra-large, smooth surface, the ROG Sheath BLK LTD is optimized for gamers, thanks to top-notch tracking, control, and build quality.

A non-slip rubber base and stitched edges offer a design that promotes comfort and longevity, allowing gamers to glide across the mat, all the while maintaining accuracy.

A good-quality mousepad shouldn’t be overlooked, especially if headshots are at the top of your priority list. The ROG Sheath is a solid recommendation geared towards gamers’ needs.

Image via Asus

The RTX 2070 SUPER is a highly-capable card, ready to handle any Triple-A title easily.

Dedicated ray tracing promotes more accurate shadows, reflections, refractions, and global illumination, meaning objects and environments truly come to life in-game. The card offers excellent gaming performance, paired with a powerful cooling system and minimal noise levels.

If you’re able to navigate the near-impossibility of nabbing a GPU like this one, don’t hesitate before it’s too late.

Imag via Asus

Thanks to an attractive gamer design, high-end build quality, high-end build quality, and impressive sound, Asus offers a premium headset in the Asus ROG Theta 7.1. The microphone, however, may leave users with a sour taste.

The listening experience that this headset delivers is impressive, thanks to 8 neodymium magnet drivers, offering remarkable audio clarity and frequency definition.

The ROG Theta 7.1 is bulky, paired with an aggressive gamer look that’s not for everyone. The earcups are especially massive, making no mistake that this is indeed a gaming headset.

For a $300 price point, it’s unfortunate that the microphone isn’t up to par with the rest of the features. An external microphone can easily replace the built-in one, however.

Headset Stand: Asus ROG Throne Qi

Image via Asus

The ROG Throne is a aesthetic piece of accessory that’s poised to complete any gaming setup.

The stand itself is functional thanks to wireless charging, 7.1 surround sound, and dual USB 3.1 ports. Any gaming headset shouldn’t have an issue perching on top, and 18 RGB lighting zones are sure to beautify the surrounding area.