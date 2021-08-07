Why did PUBG change its name to PUBG: Battlegrounds?

PUBG, otherwise known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has officially rebranded itself under the title PUBG: Battlegrounds on all platforms.

This move was made over the last several weeks in press release material and became official across the various storefronts such as Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation over the last several days.

The name PUBG: Battlegrounds might seem a little redundant because PUBG is already an acronym that includes Battlegrounds, but Krafton and PUBG Corporation made this move to help differentiate the original PUBG from upcoming titles, including PUBG: New State, which will launch on mobile later this year.

“Krafton is actively expanding the PUBG brand through a variety of new experiences set in its universe,” Krafton said to PCGamer. “Rebranding PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds is the first step in us realizing this vision. Additional titles in the franchise will carry the PUBG name, as you see with our upcoming game, PUBG: New State.”

Krafton has not been quiet about trying to expand the PUBG universe into a broader multimedia franchise moving forward. Most recently, Adi Shankar, the showrunner and executive producer for Netflix’s Castlevania, signed on to create, showrun, and produce a new animated project for PUBG.

The company also released Ground Zero, a live-action short film starring Train To Busan’s Don Lee, and relaunched the lore deep dive series Mysteries Unknown with the help of Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes within the PUBG universe earlier this summer.