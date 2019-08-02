Where to pre-order the Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite

Pre-orders are now live for the special Pokémon version of the Nintendo Switch Lite, with Sword and Shield legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta emblazed on the back of the console.

The system is set to be released on Nov. 8, a few days before the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch. There will be no packaged version of either Sword and Shield available with the Nintendo Switch Lite, so you’ll need to purchase the game separately.

Image via Nintendo

There isn’t much difference in price when compared to a normal Nintendo Switch Lite. But considering the Limited Edition Pokémon console costs the same as a normal Nintendo Switch Lite, it’s definitely worth buying it even if you plan to sell it in a few years for a few extra bucks.

The systems will likely be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you want to guarantee that you’ll get a system, be sure to pre-order from one of the retailers offering it.

You can always cancel your pre-order closer to the console’s release date if you change your mind about buying it.