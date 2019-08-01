Where to find a B.R.U.T.E mech in Fortnite season X

B.R.U.T.E is a new type of vehicle added to Fortnite: Battle Royale that’s mainly designed to be used by two players, one who’s piloting the mech while the other fires its various weaponry.

The mechs are special because their locations are always on the map from the start and they can appear anywhere. When you load up a game for the first time after entering the Battle Bus, you should be able to find this image below scattered across the map.

Screengrab via Epic Games

This represents where the B.R.U.T.E is on the map and simply flying toward it will give you access to it. Be warned, though. If the icon suddenly disappears from the map, that means another player has found it and started piloting it.

If they get out of the mech, however, the icon should reappear on the map, telling you where it’s located. But be careful. This could be a trap set by an opposing player who might be waiting to strike.

The mechs are sure to be highly sought-after in the early stages of games, especially in Duos and Squads, but they’re actually quite squishy and easy to kill if you hit them with bullets.