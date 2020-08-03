When will season 9 of Call of Duty: Mobile begin?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s ninth season is just around the corner and will bring a lot of new features to the game.

Season eight of the game will end on Aug. 7 at 7pm CT. If the past seasons’ schedule is followed, season nine will begin 24 hours after this, which is at 7pm CT on Aug. 8. The season nine content update will likely be released between this.

The next season will also see ranks being reset as a new ranked season will begin. Players can expect some new and exciting rank rewards. Season nine will run for one month and, as usual, will introduce a new battle pass to CODM as well.

Activision has only confirmed the release of the Gunsmith feature with season nine. This allows players to make sophisticated customizations to weapons suited to their playstyles. It is similar to the one in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Image via Activision

A lot of other features will come to CODM as well. While nothing has been confirmed yet, players can expect new modes and maps. In a recently released public test build, Shipment and Terminal could be played. Ten-versus-ten modes were also present in the beta. These could be coming with the next season.

The public test build also contained a lot of changes to the battle royale mode. With a brand new intro animation, locations, armor plates, and custom loadouts, the mode is becoming similar to CoD: Warzone.

Activision has said that the public test build was used to test out upcoming features for season nine and ten. It remains to be seen what all will be released with the ninth season.