When will PUBG Mobile’s season 18 begin?

A new Royale Pass with some exciting rewards is also coming to the game.

PUBG Mobile’s season 18 is called Hundred Rhythms. The new season, which will begin later this month, will introduce a new Royale Pass to the game as well.

Ahead of the launch of the 18th season, Tencent released patch 1.3.0 into PUBG Mobile today. The patch contains the new Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, Motor Glider, and the Hundred Rhythms mode.

The update has also added a lot of other features such as PUBG Mobile Music to celebrate the game’s third anniversary. The battle royale game was released on March 19, 2018.

PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass has two variants: a paid version (Elite Pass) and a free version. The paid version offers much better rewards including weapon skins and new outfits. The Elite Pass contains 100 tiers of rewards. Players must advance through these tiers by completing RP missions to earn all the rewards.

When will PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass season 18 begin?

Season 18 of PUBG Mobile will begin on March 17. Just like past seasons, it will last for about two months.

Players will get an AUG finish in the Royale Pass and will get to choose between two advanced sets at rank one and 50. At rank 100, the Violin Music Set and a Kar98K finish will be unlocked.