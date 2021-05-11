When will PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass 19 release

The new Royale Pass will contain a lot of exciting rewards.

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.4 is here and has introduced a lot of new features to the game. The patch will also bring season 19 of the game, called Traverse, and the Royale Pass 19.

The Royale Pass 19 will be released on May 17 with new skins, sets, and more. It contains 100 ranks which players must advance through to earn rewards. To progress through the Royale Pass, players must complete RP missions.

There are two variants of the Royale Pass, the free and the elite version. The Elite RP costs 600 UC and offers significantly better rewards. In the RP 19, players will be able to get the Insect Queen – Mini 14 and Wonderland – AKM. At rank 100 of the Elite RP, players can choose between the Insect Queen set or the General Beetle set.

Alternatively, players can get the Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC which contains some exclusive gifts and also instantly unlocks 25 tiers.

Just like past seasons, the 19th season of the game should last for about two months. This means that players have until mid-July to complete the 100 ranks in the Royale Pass 19.

The ongoing Royale Pass 18, on the other hand, will officially wrap up on May 15.