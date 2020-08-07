When will PUBG Mobile’s 1.0.0 beta with Erangel 2.0 release?

PUBG Mobile’s Erangel 2.0 is coming with the 1.0.0 patch. Players can experience the new map in the beta for the same, which is just around the corner.

Previously, the 1.0.0 beta was said to be coming on Aug. 6 on the official PUBG Mobile Discord server. The beta has been delayed, however, and will release later this week.

The PUBG Mobile India Discord sever’s admin made an announcement saying it wants to deliver the best experience possible to players. It added the map is still in progress and will be available later this week.

The 1.0.0 update will not just bring Erangel 2.0. Some other features include a new training ground and user interface (UI). Additionally, players can also expect some new modes and weapons, just like in past updates.

Image via Tencent

Erangel 2.0 is a better version of the classic map with enhanced graphics and textures. It will also introduce changes to the design of different buildings on the map as well as new ridges and barricades.