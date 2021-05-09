When will PUBG Mobile patch 1.4 release?

The new update is bringing a lot of new features to the game.

PUBG Mobile’s anticipated 1.4 update will bring three new modes, a new vehicle, an arena map, and more to the game.

The new update will be released on May 11. The update is released gradually around the world so it will be available at different times in distinct regions.

Patch 1.4 will require 660MB of free storage on Android devices. IOS users, on the other hand, will need a bit more space at 1.67GB to hop onto the new update. Players will still be able to play on the previous update for a few days, but cross-patch matchmaking won’t be possible.

If you update the game before May 15 at 7pm CT, you will get the following rewards:

2,888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (three days)

The most anticipated feature coming in the new update is the crossover between the game and the sci-fi movie Godzilla vs. Kong. As a part of this collaboration, titans from the movie will be arriving in PUBG Mobile. While Godzilla will be added to Erangel from May 11, Kong will ascend into Sanhok on May 15.

The Mechagodzilla will also be making its way to Livik on May 20. These titans will roam the map, destroying structures along their way, and dropping crystals which give some perks to players.

The new arena map is called The Hangar and will be playable on the team deathmatch, arena training, and gun game modes. The new Coupe RB will be the fastest vehicle in the game on its release.