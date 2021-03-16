When will CoD: Mobile’s Rank Series 1 end?

The rank series will last for two months and gives players the chance to unlock a lot of exciting rewards.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s Rank Series assigns players into different ranks from Rookie one to Legendary based on their skill level. Players can advance through these tiers by playing ranked matches.

While a new season launches into Call of Duty: Mobile every month, a rank series lasts for two months. The ongoing Rank Series one is the first series of 2021. Thus, it is called Rank Series one, instead of nine, as Activision has refreshed the count with the new year.

There is a separate competitive rank for multiplayer and battle royale matches. Advancing through ranks not only gives bragging rights, since players can unlock some exciting rewards based on the highest ranks they managed to achieve at the end of the series. This includes CoD points, weapon XP cards, crates, and more.

Some of the highlights for Rank Series one are as follows:

Multiplayer

Pro II: FR .556 Ruptured Steel

Pro V: Charm of 2021 Series one

Master III: QXR - Roaring Steel

Legendary: 2021 Series one frame

Battle Royale

Pro II: Karambit - Ruptured Steel

Pro V: Ruptured Reaper

Master III: Kruger - Ruptured Steel

Legendary: 2021 Series one Calling Card

When will CoD: Mobile’s rank series one end?

Rank Series one will last for two seasons and will conclude with the ending of season three. While a definitive date hasn’t been announced yet, it will end in mid to late May.

This article will be updated when an end date is confirmed.