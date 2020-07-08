When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 7 end?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s seventh season, Radioactive Agent is coming to an end soon. The season began on June 11 after it was postponed in response to the death of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests.

Although an in-game banner says the seventh season will end on July 9, Activision uses times and dates in UTC. Accounting for the time difference, Radioactive Agent will finish on July 8 at 7pm CT.

The season seven update was a big one which brought a lot of interesting features to the game. This included a battle royale map expansion, new mode, maps, and more.

The battle royale map expansion saw as many as seven new locations being added to Isolated. Attack of the Undead was the latest mode in this update while Tunisia and the Gulag were the two maps that made their way into the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 8 is scheduled to begin later this week. It will bring the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare map, Highrise, and a new scorestreak called Katana.