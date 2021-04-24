When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 3 end?

A new update will arrive in the game shortly after the third season ends.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three is called Tokyo Escape. The Japanese-themed season began on April 16 and will last for over a month.

Season three introduced several new features to the game. This includes two new maps, modes, weapons, battle royale classes, operator skills, and a perk.

The maps in CoD: Mobile are usually from past games in the franchise. This includes one of the new maps this season, called Oasis, which first appeared in Modern Warfare 3. The second new map this season, known as Coastal, is a CoD: Mobile exclusive, though. It is a large map with wide alleys and is set on a seaside town.

When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three end?

CoD: Mobile’s season three will end on May 26 at 7pm CT.

Rank series one will also end with the third season. Players can expect the season four content update to drop shortly after this. Based on past patterns, the fourth season should officially kick off on May 27 at 7pm CT.