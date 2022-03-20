When will Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 3 begin?

With Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three almost here, Activision has started dropping teasers for the upcoming content to the game.

CoD: Mobile’s ongoing season two will end on March 30 at 7pm CT (midnight on March 31 UTC). Based on the past patterns, a new season usually begins in the game 24 hours after the previous one ends. This means season three should officially kick off on March 31 at 7pm CT (midnight on April 1 UTC). The content update for the new season should be released a little before this, though.

So far, Activision has teased that a new map and weapon are joining the game next season. The new map looks like Miami from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War while the weapon resembles the MAC-10 submachine gun.

Other than these new additions, season three will also usher in a new Ranked Series to CoD: Mobile. Players’ ranks will be reset with new ranked rewards arriving in the game.

More details about CoD: Mobile’s season three should be available in the coming days. While players wait around, they can advance through the ongoing Battle Pass to collect the new Chopper Gunner scorestreak and JAK-12 shotgun at tiers 14 and 21, respectively.