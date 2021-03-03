When is the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto makeup bonus event?

Following the technical issues some players faced during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, Niantic has announced a new bonus event for paid ticket holders.

From March 5 at 10am local time to April 5 at 10am local time, ticket owners will be able to complete new Timed Research that rewards them with various items. They’ll also have access to a new free bundle in the shop that contains three Remote Raid Passes. Niantic said players who inadvertently received access to the Special Research without having bought a ticket will continue to have access to it.

Niantic hasn’t specified if other bonuses from the original Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, including spawns and raids, will be available throughout the month. But the bonuses players are receiving should be beneficial for those looking to make the most out of the Season of Legends and its Timed Research event, which will be coinciding with this bonus period. This month-long event boasts new spawns around the world and various legendary Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Black and White are returning in Raids—alongside their alternate forms.

Players that purchased the event ticket for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto can also look forward to capitalizing on their bonuses in March’s Community Day featuring the Tiny Robin Pokémon, Fletchling. During this event, all players will partake in increased encounters with Fletchling, catching Pokémon will result in three times the catch experience gained, and Fletchling evolved all the way into Talonflame will learn the event-exclusive move, Incinerate.

Those who purchased the ticket for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto can look forward to their month of bonuses from March 5 to April 6.