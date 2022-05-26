When does WoW: Shadowlands Patch 9.2.5 come out?

World of Warcraft Patch 9.2.5, like every “point-five” update, will add a barrel-load of minor features to the game.

Patches like these usually focus on adjusting aspects of gameplay, as well as on tuning systems here and there. And with Patch 9.2.5 coming to Blizzard’s standout title in the near future, the case is no different.

Once the Patch 9.2.5 launches, players will finally be able to participate in cross-faction activities. These include, for example, doing groups consisting of Horde and Alliance characters for Mythic+ dungeons, which is a long-awaited feature for many players. But some systems will still require a queue, like Heroic and Normal dungeons, and random battlegrounds will still be limited by your faction.

Prepare for cross-faction instances and more in the 9.2.5 update coming May 31.



🌐 https://t.co/6BMkWQGYF0 pic.twitter.com/qOtWFXwj7C — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) May 25, 2022

If you have a friend that’s laying in the opposite camp, and you have them added on Battle.net, you will be able to cross-play with them in Mythic+ dungeons. If you don’t have them bound to your friendslist, you can always enable cross-faction and play in the premade group finder.

Blizzard is adding a couple of minor features to the game as well in the upcoming patch. Blood Elves and Dark Iron Dwarves will receive a new questline. Once completed, players will be rewarded with new mounts and armor appearances. A new PvP arena is also scheduled to be added to the game

Patch 9.2.5 release date

But when exactly does Patch 9.2.5 hit the World of Warcraft servers? According to Blizzard, the update is scheduled to go live in North America on May 31. It should arrive in Europe and elsewhere a day later on June 1.